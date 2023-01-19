1 hour ago

Two Ghanaian players, Suleman Usman Hussein and Emmanuel Boahen have joined Finland side IFK Mariehamn in the winter transfer window.

The duo participated in training on, Thursday, 19th January 2023 as the entire Åland team, IFK Mariehamn, prepares for the season's first league cup match this coming Saturday against FC Honka.

Striker Emmanuel Boahen, who was born in 2004, and midfielder Hussein Usman Suleman, born in 2002, have each signed 2+1 year contracts (with club option) with Grönvitt.

Both Ghanaians played last season for the lower-tier side, Nkoranza Warriors SC where they were loaned from the academy club Nsawam Skyboom.

Emmanuel Boahen is a young striker who has been capped by Ghana's U17 and U20 national teams while Hussein Usman Suleman is a defensive midfielder who can also play as a centre-back.

Both Boahen and Suleman have been scouted in advance with the help of contacts on the ground in Ghana and with the help of video recordings.

"I am very happy to come here to IFK Mariehamn. I thank God that I have been given this opportunity and I am very eager to meet all my teammates and start training with the team, says Emmanuel.

"I am also very happy to be able to play for IFK Mariehamn and that I have been given the chance to come here, says Suleman

"They are young promising players with a solid football background from a good level of football in Ghana. Emmanuel is a striker while Suleman is a central midfielder. We are happy that we have now brought them to Åland and that they can join the team already for Thursday's training, comments club director Peter Mattsson

" We are starting to get closer to a final squad that we want to enter into the preparations for this year's league season. A little depending on the last open discussions with players from last year's squad, the squad will still be supplemented with a few new acquisitions. However, we are in a really good position in terms of time with a sufficient squad to start the league cup game and the 3-4 players who will join we can hopefully bring in gradually in the coming weeks, explains Mattsson in conclusion.