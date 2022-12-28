1 hour ago

Two Ghana referees have been selected as part of the match officials for the Championship of African Nations(CHAN) tournament.

They are referee Daniel Laryea who will be among the Video Assistant Referees(VAR) and Assistant referee Kwasi Brobbey.

With just over two few weeks to go before the opening match of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN"), CAF has today released the full list of match officials for the competition.

The list includes 19 referees, 21 assistant referees and 12 video assistant referees representing 32 of CAF's Member Associations.

In keeping with its policy of promoting women’s refereeing, CAF has appointed three women match officials: referee Vincentia E. Amedone (Togo) and assistant referees Carine Atezambong Fomo (Cameroon) and Diane Chikotesha (Zambia).

Initially scheduled for 2022, the TotalEnergies CHAN will take place from 13 January to 4 February 2023 in Algeria. Four cities will be used: Algiers, Constantine, Oran and Annaba.

CAF Head of Refeering, Désiré Noumandiez Doué said: "For this competition, we have combined experience with youth - we have a number of up-coming and promising referees. CHAN is a global competition and a great platform for our match officials. As we start a new World Cup cycle, this gives us an opportunity to build. We have AFCON - both men and women in 2024 - and a number of competitions under this cycle. I'm particularly pleased to see more women joining the bigger group," said Doue.

The North African derby between hosts Algeria and 2014 tournament winners Libya will set the tone for the opening day. The match will take place on 13 January 2023 at 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT) at the majestic Stade de Baraki in the Algerian capital Algiers.

Below is the full list of referees.

