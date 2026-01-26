3 hours ago

Two persons are in critical condition at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital following a violent confrontation between two youth groups at Sankor, a suburb of Winneba in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

The clash, which involved the use of cutlasses and firearms, left several people injured and sent residents fleeing in panic as chaos erupted in the area.

Although the exact cause of the violence is yet to be established, eyewitnesses say the situation escalated quickly after members of one group allegedly attacked their rivals with cutlasses. The opposing group reportedly retaliated by firing gunshots, intensifying the mayhem.

Police officers were swiftly deployed to the scene to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, the Winneba Divisional Police Commander, ACP Ibrahim Opoku, said some suspects have been arrested, while two individuals are currently receiving medical treatment under police guard.

“We have made some arrests, and two people are currently on admission under police protection,” he stated.

ACP Opoku declined to clarify whether the injured persons are victims or suspects, noting that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the clash and to identify all those involved.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in parts of Winneba as police continue their probe into the violent encounter to avert any further disturbances.