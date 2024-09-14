32 minutes ago

Two people are in critical condition following a collision between a fuel tanker and a tricycle, which resulted in a fire outbreak on the Nkroful to Kansaworodu road.

The incident occurred on September 13, causing panic in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the fuel tanker collided with the tricycle, commonly known as “aboboyaa,” causing an explosion that set both vehicles ablaze.

Residents rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the injured, who were then taken to the Effia Nkwanta Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed, but hospital officials have indicated that their conditions are critical.

Firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which had posed a threat to nearby structures.

Authorities have since cordoned off the area, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.