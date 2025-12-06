4 days ago

Two people have lost their lives, while 13 others are receiving medical care after a deadly head-on collision occurred on the Anyinam–Enyiresi section of the Accra–Kumasi Highway on Thursday, December 4.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said its Anyinam Fire Station was alerted to the accident at 9:21 a.m. A six-member rescue team, led by LFM Awuku Samuel, arrived at the scene within 15 minutes to begin emergency operations.

The crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus (AS-4191-25), which was travelling from Nkawkaw toward Accra, and a Honda Pilot (AS-8086-14) moving in the opposite direction. Both vehicles were left severely damaged and stuck in the middle of the highway after the impact.

The driver of the Honda Pilot and a female passenger were found trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Firefighters successfully extricated them and rushed them to the Enyiresi Government Hospital, but they were unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Before the rescue team arrived, 13 injured victims — 12 men and one woman — had already been transported to the hospital by passersby for medical treatment.

Preliminary eyewitness accounts indicate that the driver of the Toyota Hiace allegedly attempted a risky overtaking manoeuvre, lost control, and encroached into the lane of the oncoming Honda Pilot, leading to the fatal head-on collision.

After the rescue operation, the GNFS team cleared debris from the road to restore the free flow of traffic.

The Ghana National Fire Service has once again urged motorists to strictly observe road traffic regulations, stressing that reckless driving and dangerous overtaking continue to cause avoidable deaths on the country’s highways.