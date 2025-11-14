4 hours ago

Two people have been killed and another is in critical condition after a violent clash between rival gangs at Mpaasaaso Number 2 in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The confrontation is believed to have involved youth groups from Mpaasaaso Number 1 and Mpaasaaso Number 2, escalating long-standing tensions between the neighbouring communities.

Speaking to Citi News, the youth leader of Mpaasaaso No. 2, Kwadwo Asare, said the community has suffered similar attacks in the past. He recalled a deadly clash at Baniekrom two years ago in which three people were shot dead.

Mr. Asare also alleged that one of the victims in the latest attack was a man known as Commander One, who he claimed had been training young men involved in acts of violence, assaulting residents, and issuing threats.

No arrests have yet been made, and the motive for the latest confrontation is still unknown. Police have launched investigations to determine the cause of the clash and to bring the perpetrators to justice.