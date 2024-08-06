3 hours ago

Two women have been arrested for taking rotten fish from a dumping site at Nsawam with the intention of selling them.

A 30-foot container had discarded the decayed fish, after which the women retrieved some to smoke and fry.

Although the women were arrested at their residences, it is presumed they intended to commercialize the rotten fish.

According to UTV's reporter from Nsawam, "National security arrested the two women on Friday, July 2, for taking rotten fish from the dumping site to sell. This followed a 30-foot container dumping rotten fish at the Adipa Zoom Lion site.

"The two women took it to Nsawam market for sale, smoking and frying some of the fish. However, after their arrest, they claimed it was for personal consumption."

Investigations are ongoing, and the two women have been granted bail following their arrest.