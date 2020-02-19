10 minutes ago

Contract rebel Sogne Yacouba has been frozen out of the first team by the club's management due to his failure to renew his contract with the club.

The striker will in the coming months become a free agent and is therefore eligible to start talks with interested clubs who are interested in his services.

The Executive Chairman of the club Dr. Kwame Kyei has categorically stated that the player's financial demands is way above the capabilities of the club as he is demanding an outrageous $150,000 before extending his stay with the club.

But the National Circle's Chairman of the team, Christopher Damenya says that some two million supporters of the club have agreed to contribute in order to pay up for the striker to stay with the club.

He told Kumasi based Fox Fm about the intentions of the supporters who want the key striker to stay at all cost.

"A total of two million Asante Kotoko supporters are ready to pay for Yacouba to stay, he is ready to stay and we will engage him as National Circles and will solve every misunderstanding" he said.