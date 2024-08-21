8 hours ago

Two unidentified men, believed to be in their late 30s, have been lynched and set ablaze after allegedly stealing a motorbike at Gomoa Dasum in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The bodies of the two men were found lifeless in front of the Gomoa Dasum Community Center.

In an interview with Adom News, Isaac Egyir Junior, Unit Committee Chairman for Gomoa Dasum, said preliminary investigations revealed that, unknown residents assaulted the suspects with stones and sticks before setting them on fire.

Meanwhile, the Kyidomhene of Gomoa Dasum, Nana Kojo Atta has called on the youth to desist from criminal activities.

He also to the Police to come for the bodies to avoid problems for the community.