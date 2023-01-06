44 minutes ago

Two persons are reported dead and one rescued in a gory accident at Babator- Kumah on the Kintampo -Tamale Highway in the Bono East Region, on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The front tyre of a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number GR5031-U veered off the road, thereby hitting a tree.

The three passengers on board the vehicle were trapped, and two persons (males) died on the spot, with the rescued person (female) sustaining various degrees of injuries.

In a statement issued by the Ghana Fire Service (GNFS), it said it rushed to the accident scene after it received a distress call from some residents.

It added, “the victims were recovered and rescued by the crew and transported to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital”.

The GNFS said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The mangled vehicle has since been towed.

Source: citifmonline