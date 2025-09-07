3 hours ago

Two men arrested in connection with a violent clash during the Homowo Festival at Omanjor in Accra have been remanded into lawful custody by the Adabraka District Court.

The accused, Christian Saka Ahianyevi, 35, a security guard, and Newtown Allotey, 26, a dispatch rider, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, rioting with weapons, and murder.

They are alleged to have committed the offences alongside 30 others who remain at large.

Presiding judge Mrs. Abena Owusu Omenyo did not take their pleas, citing the murder charge and the ongoing police investigations.

The accused are expected to reappear in court on September 29, 2025.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana told the court that efforts were underway to arrest the other suspects.

The Incident

According to the prosecution, the Omanjor community and neighbouring towns marked their annual Homowo Festival on August 30, 2025, with a procession and the sprinkling of Kpokpoi.

While the procession passed near the “Police land” area, the accused and their accomplices allegedly confronted the celebrants, claiming they had trespassed on their land.

The confrontation escalated into a violent clash, during which gunfire erupted.

Three people — Abubakar Ramadan Sarbahaka Nii Kwashiebu, Joseph Shaibu Dodoo, and Theophilus Nii Amu Kwadjan — were reportedly shot dead.

Several others, including Frederick Lartey (alias Nii Obrafour), Samuel Adjei, and Nathaniel Doku, sustained gunshot wounds.

Some victims are still receiving treatment at Ridge Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

On August 31, 2025, police acting on intelligence arrested the accused. Christian was allegedly found with a locally manufactured pistol and machete, while 18 empty cartridges were discovered in Newton’s room.