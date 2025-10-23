1 hour ago

The Bompata District Court has remanded two suspected armed robbers into police custody in connection with a violent robbery that occurred at Bomfa Adumasa in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which took place on Monday, October 20, involved armed assailants on a motorbike who attacked a group of gold buyers and fired several gunshots while escaping.

Six residents were struck by stray bullets during the chaos and were immediately rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment.

The two suspects were initially detained at the Konongo District Police Command before being transferred to the Konongo Divisional Police Command.

They were arraigned before the Bompata District Court on Thursday, October 23, and remanded into custody to reappear on November 6, 2025.

Confirming the development, Chief Superintendent Frederick Asare Mensah, the Konongo Divisional Police Commander, said police are intensifying efforts to apprehend a third suspect believed to be on the run.

“We are making frantic efforts to arrest the third suspect, who is currently at large, and we believe he will surely be arrested,” he stated.

He further urged residents of Bomfa Adumasa to remain calm as police continue their investigations to ensure that all perpetrators face justice.