Two men, identified as Martin Odoi and an as-yet unnamed accomplice, were killed on Thursday, 20 November 2025, in Mepom, Upper West Akim District, Eastern Region, following the alleged murder of an Okada rider, Abdul Samadu.

According to reports, the suspects had allegedly attacked and killed Samadu before attempting to escape on his motorbike.

However, the motorbike owner intercepted them on the roadside and questioned them about the rider’s whereabouts.

They couldn’t provide any explanation, so the owner called for assistance from local residents, a community source explained.

One suspect fled into the bush, while the other was detained and taken to Mepom Police Station for questioning. Residents later discovered the lifeless body of the Okada rider hidden in the bush.

Upon realizing the rider had been killed, an enraged mob pursued the suspect who had fled, administering severe beatings. Meanwhile, the detainee at the police station was forcibly taken by the mob and lynched, despite the presence of police officers.

The fleeing suspect was later rescued by Mepom police and transferred to Asamankese Police Station. However, he succumbed to injuries sustained during the mob attack while receiving treatment at Asamankese Government Hospital.

Authorities reported that police had a difficult time controlling the angry crowd, who were determined to punish the suspects for the alleged murder. Reinforcements were called from Asamankese, and officers reportedly used their own bodies as shields to protect the alleged robbers.

The body of the deceased Okada rider has been released to his family following an autopsy and is set to be buried according to Islamic rites.

The police have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident to understand the circumstances surrounding both the robbery and the subsequent mob violence.