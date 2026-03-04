4 hours ago

Two young men suspected of attempting a robbery at the home of a Court of Appeal judge are under police guard at hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during the incident.

The attempted break-in reportedly occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Patrick Alor, 23, and Akwasi Gyamfi, 21, allegedly targeted the judge’s private vehicle parked within the residence.

According to police, the two men scaled the perimeter wall armed with cutlasses and a pair of scissors. Their presence was detected by the judge’s assigned police bodyguard, who was on duty at the time.

Police said that when the officer confronted the suspects, they resisted and allegedly attempted to overpower him in a bid to seize his weapon.

“Acting in self-defence and in line with police operational procedures, the officer discharged his firearm,” a police statement indicated.

Both suspects were shot in the legs, subdued at the scene, and later conveyed under police escort to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment under guard.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command commended the officer’s response, describing it as marked by vigilance and professionalism.

Police reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of members of the judiciary and the wider public, while urging residents to promptly report any suspicious activity in their communities.