Two women who allegedly made abusive and offensive remarks about President John Dramani Mahama following the August 6 helicopter crash have been granted bail by the Adenta Circuit Court.

The accused, Priscilla Duah Birago, a 29-year-old National Service Person, and Charity Dede Tetteh, a 29-year-old beautician, were each admitted to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with two sureties, one of which must be justified with property.

Both pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime with offensive conduct and offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace.

According to the prosecution, the two allegedly hosted a live discussion on TikTok on August 6, 2025, during which they made remarks suggesting they would have been happier if President Mahama had been involved in the crash.

Birago is said to have further disseminated the comments through her TikTok account under the name “Abena Birago.”

The court, presided over by Mrs Angela Attache, cautioned the accused to stay out of further trouble, stressing the sensitive nature of the case.

A team of three lawyers, led by Enoch Anhwere Afoakwa, represented the accused, while Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo led the prosecution.

He told the court that investigators were still seeking a High Court order to access the accused persons’ mobile phones. However, he did not oppose the grant of bail.

The prosecution added that a forensic capture of the live stream had been secured as evidence.

The case has been adjourned to November 5, 2025.