7 hours ago

Two young men: 24-year-old Prince Aidoo and 20-year-old Festus Arther have pleaded for mercy after they were slapped with 10-years imprisonment with hard labour by the Assin Kyekyewere Circuit Court in the Central Region.

Reports gathered by EDHUB on X indicated that the two young men, together with an accomplice still at large, on August 19, 2024, attacked a 17-year-old student of Assin Nyankumasi Ahenkuro Senior High School in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The report said the victim was attacked on his way home from school with a knife and was robbed of his mobile phone.

Prince and Festus were apprehended by the Nyakumase Ahenkuro police command after the incident was reported by the victim.

They were arraigned before the court, which resulted in their sentencing.

As the video showed, the convicts expressed remorse for their actions.

A voice behind the video asked what happened, to which one of them responded, “We were there when the boy who is on the run came and asked us to accompany him, but the mistake we made was that we didn’t ask him what we were going to do. When he said it, we didn’t hesitate and my brother and I followed him. He led us to the school.”

The two convicts then said together, “We are sorry, we are very remorseful. If there is anything that can be done about it, we plead with authorities.”

When asked if they are students, they both said yes and one of them further said, “I have completed school but I work with my brother at Sunyani. I came here to visit my mother because I wasn’t feeling well.”

They pleaded with the court to show them mercy.

See post below: