6 hours ago

At least fifteen passengers have suffered serious injuries following a road accident involving a Ford Transit bus at Gomoa Onyaazde on the Kasoa–Mankesim highway in the Central Region.

The bus, which was travelling from Accra to Takoradi, reportedly veered out of control after one of its tyres burst while in motion. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the vehicle somersaulted multiple times before crashing into a nearby bush.

Emergency responders, including fire officers from Apam, police personnel from Winneba, and teams from the Ghana Ambulance Service, were swiftly deployed to the scene to assist victims and secure the area.

All injured passengers were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

No deaths have been recorded in the incident. Meanwhile, authorities have launched investigations to establish the exact cause of the crash and assess possible safety lapses.