1 year ago

Gabonese referee Tanguy Patrice Mebiame has been appointed as the match referee for Ghana's U23 Africa Cup of Nations group stage game against Morocco.

The match will take place at the Prince Moulay Sports Complex in Rabat on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with a kickoff time of 21:00 local time (20:00 GMT).

Mebiame will be supported by assistant referees Joel Wonka Wonka Doe from Liberia and Dimbiniaina Andriatianrivelo from Madagascar.

Adalbert Diouf from Senegal will serve as the fourth official, while Issaka Adamou from Niger will act as the match commissioner.

The appointment of this experienced officiating team reflects the importance of the match and the significance of fair play in the tournament. Both Ghana and Morocco will be aiming for a victory as they seek to advance to the next stage of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Football fans can anticipate an exciting encounter, with Mebiame and his team ensuring a fair and impartial officiating of the game.