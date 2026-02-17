2 hours ago

The U.S. Embassy, Accra has released more than 1,000 non-immigrant visa interview slots with immediate effect, offering prospective travellers a rare chance to secure appointments within the next week.

The newly opened slots are primarily for B1/B2 visas, which cover business and tourism travel. Applicants have been urged to act quickly, as the availability is limited to a short window.

The development forms part of wider efforts by the United States to ease travel processes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

In a notice shared on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the Embassy encouraged interested applicants not to delay.

“There are more than 1,000 B1/B2 visa appointment slots available in the next week – one of those could be yours,” the post read.

“Book a new appointment – or move up one scheduled for later in the year – we want to interview you now!” the notice added.

The Embassy also advised applicants who already have interviews scheduled for later dates to consider rescheduling to take advantage of the earlier openings.Applicants have been directed to the Embassy’s official visa platform for full details on application procedures and requirements.

The move is expected to bring relief to many travellers who have faced long waiting periods for U.S. visa interviews, particularly as international travel demand continues to rise ahead of major global events.