9 hours ago

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, scheduled for January 7, 2025, in Accra.

In an official statement from the White House, President Biden designated Shalanda D. Young, Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, to lead the delegation.

The delegation comprises notable figures, including:



Virginia E. Palmer , U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, who has played a key role in fostering bilateral relations between the two nations.

Karen Bass , Mayor of Los Angeles, California, known for her longstanding engagement in U.S.-Africa relations.

Frances Z. Brown, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs at the White House National Security Council, reflecting the administration’s focus on African partnerships.

John Dramani Mahama won the December 7, 2024, presidential election, defeating incumbent Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. This marks Mahama’s return to power after serving as Ghana’s president from 2012 to 2017.

The U.S. delegation’s presence underscores the importance of Ghana’s democratic credentials and the enduring partnership between the two nations.