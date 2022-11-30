1 hour ago

Ace Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has recounted how the visa ban by United Arab Emirates (UAE) almost ruined her wedding.

The UAE immigration authorities sometime in October 2022, banned visa applications to 20 African countries including Nigeria.

Recounting how that particular move affected her wedding, Rita Dominic in an Instagram post narrated how she almost didn't get the opportunity to check on her dress which was been sewn by her fashion designer based in Dubai.

She however appreciated her seamstress for “going above and beyond” to transport the dress to her despite the ban.

“Thank God for a beautiful weekend full of love and joy. Thank you to @michael5inco for making my dream wedding gown. It was a lot of hard work and patience since we were in two different countries,” she wrote.

“The UAE ban almost ruined it all but designer @michael_nardi_ who you see in this video came to the rescue by going and above and beyond to make the necessary alterations and final fittings. So huge hugs to both.