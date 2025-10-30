2 hours ago

A lecturer at the University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), Professor Kanton Osuman, was on Tuesday morning involved in a road accident at the Wa Airstrip Junction in the Upper West Regional capital.

The crash occurred near the Wa Sports Stadium, an area noted for its busy traffic flow connecting the town to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) road.

According to eyewitness accounts, Professor Osuman was driving a Toyota pickup with registration number GN-7124-20, coming from the direction of the DVLA office when his vehicle collided with a Kia truck bearing registration number GR-4466-14.

The Kia truck, which was fully loaded with oranges, was reportedly heading from Wa town toward the DVLA area when the collision occurred.

One eyewitness, who preferred to remain anonymous, told reporters that the impact was significant, attracting bystanders and motorists who rushed to the scene to offer help.

Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or fatalities, though both vehicles sustained visible damage.

Professor Kanton, who appeared to be in stable condition after the incident, declined to speak to the media, stating briefly, “I am not ready for any interview at the moment.”