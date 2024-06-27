5 hours ago

The University of Cape Coast (UCC), has honoured the Executive Director of the EConomic and Organised Crime Office(EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah(Mrs) for strengthening the relationship between the premier institution and the Ghana Police Service.

The Department of Forensic Sciences at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Ghana Police Service in 2018 entered into an agreement for personnel of the Ghana Police Service to be trained in Crime Scene Investigation, Criminal Investigation, Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Document Examination, and Financial Fraud Investigation.

The Memorandum of Understanding solidified the cooperation between the two government institutions in their respective quests to improve crime prevention and detection and also bring to life the then Inspector-General of Police’s vision to revamp the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

In furtherance of this, COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who was then the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department(CID) of the Ghana Police Service, championed the establishment of the a Digital Forensic Laboratory which was supposed to have been up and running by the end of 2019.

She said even though the department already has a crime laboratory for running DNA, ballistic, handwriting and other tests, the Digital Forensic laboratory would come to support the level of evidence that could be obtained to prosecute suspected criminals even with regard to traditional crimes.

This came about after it emerged that the Ghana Police Service does not have a digital forensic laboratory that will be used for forensic examinations on exhibits retrieved in the course of investigations.

The absence of the facility had deprived the Police Service, the ability to properly preserve volatile digital evidence, according to the Cybercrime Unit (CU) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) until its establishment.

The Unit that worked closely with the UCC, saw COP Maame Yaa give off her best with the creation and establishment of two award schemes at the Department of Forensic Sciences for outstanding students to encourage others to venture into those disciplines

In recognition of her meritorious contributions, the Department in a citation said “ This is in recognition of the unconditional commitment you have demonstrated towards promoting and developing education in the field of forensic sciences. Your exceptional leadership, inspiration and pioneering role have helped to establish the relationship between the Ghana Police Service and the Department of Forensic Sciences, University of Cape Coast.

Your passion for academic excellence and professional development resulted in the creation and establishment of two award schemes at the Department of Forensic Sciences for outstanding students. The Department of Forensic Sciences is grateful for your consistent support of academic success and acknowledges your accomplishments as a remarkable woman of greatness and valour”