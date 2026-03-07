13 hours ago

A Level 200 student of the University of Cape Coast has died following a road accident that occurred on the university’s campus.

The deceased, Kweku Mensah, was studying Bachelor of Commerce in Finance at the time of the incident.

According to a statement issued by the university, the accident happened at about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, along the stretch between the Amissah-Arthur Language Centre and the Sandwich Lecture Theatre.

Preliminary information suggests that the student was riding a motorcycle to retrieve his identification card from Oguaa Hall ahead of a scheduled examination when the motorcycle reportedly collided with an Ayalolo Bus System vehicle.

The collision left him with severe injuries, prompting his immediate transfer to the UCC Hospital for emergency treatment.

However, despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The university confirmed that the incident has been reported to the UCC Police and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), which has launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the UCC morgue pending further procedures, while his family has been formally notified.

The university extended its condolences to the bereaved family and urged members of the campus community to remain calm as authorities continue their investigations.

“The University extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and urges the University community to remain calm as investigations continue,” the statement said.