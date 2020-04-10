15 minutes ago

Authorities at the University of Cape Coast have announced a resumption of academic work for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year.

The university, which has been closed for the past three weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, said in a statement Thursday that lectures will begin for all students from April 22 to June 2.

It, however, said the lectures will be conducted through the university’s online platform, the Moodle Platform, and has consequently given all heads of departments up to Tuesday to provide the details of part-time lecturers to the pro vice-chancellor to be enrolled on the platform.

“Heads of department should provide names, email address, telephone numbers and assigned courses (with codes and titles) of part-time lecturers to the pro vice-chancellor for enrolment of the lecturers on the Moodle platform by Tuesday 14 April,” the statement directed.

Although the university has fixed June 15 for end of semester examination to begin, it said the date is tentative as it will depend on the coronavirus situation in the country.

It said should the situation in the country remain the same beyond May, “new dates for revision and end of semester examinations would be communicated to members of the university community”.

The university said the new timetable released for the semester will be used to guide students’ self-directed reading and real-time interactions based on weekly activity plans to be prepared by their lecturers.

“Reopening arrangement for sandwich session would be communicated to members of the university community later,” the statement said.

Also, it said the third and fourth sessions of the end of first examination for distance education students should remain suspended and resume only when the coronavirus situation normalised.

The university said it will count on the cooperation of all for the successful completion of the 2029/2020 academic year