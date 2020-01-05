3 hours ago

National Women's League side Sea Lions Ladies FC have announced the demise of their midfielder Berekisu Tejani who was 20 years.

According to the Elmina-based side, her death occurred on Friday, 3 January, 2020 after a long and difficult battle with a protracted illness.

The midfielder Berekisu Tejani was a level 100 student at the University of Cape Coast.

A club statement read: ''With a heavy heart we announce the passing of our former midfield maestro and a level 100 student of UCC, Berekisu Tejani.

''She was part of the team that qualified us to the National Women's league in 2016.

''She passed away this afternoon age 20. May her soul rest in peace !.'