1 hour ago

It is a crucial Ghanaian double-header in the UEFA Champions League tonight as four Ghanaian players go head-to-head in two high-stakes fixtures:

Inaki Williams vs Emmanuel Addai

Athletic Club vs FK Qarabag

Venue: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

Kickoff: 16:45 GMT



Inaki Williams returns from injury and is set to captain Athletic Club in his third UEFA Champions League appearance. He’s yet to score this campaign but will be eager to lead by example.



Emmanuel Addai, fresh off scoring against Copenhagen, aims to strike again and help Qarabag maintain their perfect start.

Athletic Club are winless so far, while Qarabag top the group with 6 points.

Mohammed Salisu vs Mohammed Kudus

AS Monaco vs Tottenham Hotspur

Venue: Stade Louis II, Monaco

Kickoff: 19:00 GMT



Salisu played a full 90 minutes in Ligue 1 over the weekend and is expected to anchor Monaco’s defense. He scored in last season’s UEFA Champions League campaign and will be key in shutting down Spurs’ attack.



Kudus, who sealed Ghana’s World Cup qualification with a goal against Comoros, is chasing his first UEFA Champions League goal of the season. He already boasts 4 goals and 2 assists in the competition from his Ajax days.

Tottenham are unbeaten in the group, while Monaco are still searching for their first win.

It’s a proud night for Ghanaian football. Whether you’re backing Inaki’s leadership, Addai’s flair, Salisu’s solidity, or Kudus’ magic — it’s a celebration of Ghanaian talent on Europe’s grandest stage.