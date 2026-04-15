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Bayern Munich produced a dramatic late comeback to knock out Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League, sealing a 6–4 aggregate victory in a thrilling quarter-final tie.

The German giants had already edged the first leg 2–1 in Madrid, putting pressure on the Spanish side ahead of the return fixture in Munich. What followed was an intense, end-to-end contest that lived up to the expectations of two European heavyweights.

Real Madrid fought hard to stay in contention, but Bayern delivered the decisive blow in the closing moments of the second leg. Two late goals swung the match to a 4–3 win on the night, sparking celebrations among the home supporters and confirming Bayern’s passage to the semi-finals.

The result marks a significant moment in the competition, as Real Madrid, one of the tournament’s most successful clubs, exit earlier than many had anticipated.

Elsewhere, Arsenal secured their place in the next round with a narrow aggregate victory over Sporting CP.

The tie proved to be a tightly contested affair. Arsenal claimed a crucial 1–0 win away from home in Lisbon, before holding Sporting to a goalless draw in the return leg in London. That solitary goal ultimately proved decisive, sending the Premier League side through.

Both Bayern Munich and Arsenal now advance to the semi-finals, with anticipation building with Bayern to face PSG while Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the semifinals as the race for European football’s most prestigious club trophy intensifies.