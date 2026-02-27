6 hours ago

Europe’s elite now know the path they must navigate to reach the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest, after a draw that has thrown up a series of mouth-watering ties.

‎Among the standout fixtures in the round of 16, Paris Saint-Germain face Chelsea FC, while Turkish giants Galatasaray SK meet six-time winners Liverpool FC.

‎Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid CF have been paired with former English champions Manchester City FC, in what many observers consider a tie worthy of a final. Meanwhile, Germany’s FC Bayern Munichwill take on Italian side Atalanta BC.

‎On the other side of the bracket, FC Barcelona face Newcastle United, while Atlético de Madrid plays Tottenham Hotspur FC.

‎‎Portuguese giants Sporting CP have drawn Bodo Glimt, while Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and Arsenal FC complete the line-up in a field packed with pedigree and ambition.

‎With so many former champions and in-form contenders involved, predicting who will lift the trophy in Budapest is far from straightforward. The draw has ensured there will be no easy route to the final, with domestic rivals and continental heavyweights set to collide in the coming weeks.

‎For supporters across Europe and beyond, the road to Budapest promises drama, tension and perhaps a few surprises before one club stands alone as champions of Europe.

