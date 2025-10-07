4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has presented a GHC500,000 cash reward to the University for Development Studies (UDS) following their landmark victory at the FISU World University Football Tournament in China — a feat that made UDS the first African university to win the prestigious global competition.

The team paid a courtesy call at Jubilee House, where they presented the trophy to the President, who hailed their achievement as a symbol of Ghanaian excellence and resilience.

“We are setting up the School Sports Authority which will concentrate on sports from the basic level to the secondary level to the university level,” Mahama announced.

President Mahama revealed plans to launch a School Sports Authority, aimed at developing talent from grassroots to tertiary level. The initiative will be led by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, focusing on:



Talent identification and development



Strengthening youth and university sports systems



Supporting athletes to reach professional levels

UDS stunned the world with a 2–1 comeback win over Brazil’s Paulista University in the final:



Conceded within the first 10 seconds



Mohammed Sulemana equalized in stoppage time



Ezedeen Alhassan scored the winner from a corner in extra time

The team returned to Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, October 5, greeted by jubilant fans and national pride.