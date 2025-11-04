2 hours ago

Two officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) are battling for their lives after being shot by unidentified gunmen late Sunday night, November 2, 2025, at Nagani, a farming community in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

The attack, which occurred around 11:00 p.m., has sent shockwaves through the area, heightening concerns over growing insecurity along the northern border.

According to preliminary reports, the officers were on routine patrol duties when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

Both sustained serious gunshot wounds and were rushed to a nearby health facility for emergency treatment.

Their identities have not yet been made public, but hospital sources indicate that the two are in stable but critical condition.

The Tempane District Chief Executive, Mbilla Joseph, confirmed the incident on Monday morning.

He stated that a joint security operation comprising personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the military has been deployed to the area to track down the assailants.

“We are working closely with all security agencies to ensure those behind this heinous attack are brought to justice,” he assured.