Ghanaian talent will take centre stage on Thursday, October 23, as Ibrahim Sadiq’s AZ Alkmaar host Slovan Bratislava, featuring the trio of Rahim Ibrahim, Kelvin Ofori, and Zuberu Sharani, in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The clash at the AFAS Stadium in the Netherlands promises a Ghanaian showdown on European soil, with all four players eager to make their mark.

Rahim scored Slovan’s consolation goal in their opening UEFA Europa Conference League fixture against Strasbourg where they lost 2-1. His teammates, Kelvin Ofori and Sharani Zuberu will also look to capitalize on their attacking prowess and key attcking threats to the AZ Alkmaar back line.

Sadiq on the other hand, scored 3 times in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying games for AZ Alkmaar.

Sadiq, who has been instrumental in AZ’s qualification campaign, will look to continue his fine form, while Rahim Ibrahim, fresh off his goal against Strasbourg, leads a Slovan side hungry for points.

Match Details



Venue: AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar



Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025



Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 2

With four Ghanaian stars on the pitch, this fixture is more than just a group-stage battle — it’s a celebration of Ghanaian excellence in Europe.