2 days ago

Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Sadiq came off the bench to score a stoppage-time header, sealing AZ Alkmaar’s 3–0 victory over Drita in the UEFA Conference League at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri.

Introduced in the 75th minute, the Ghanaian winger tucked away Mees de Wit’s cross to spark celebrations among the travelling fans, adding gloss to a controlled AZ performance.

Match Highlights



17’ – Sven Mijnans opens the scoring.



59’ – Isak Jensen doubles AZ’s lead.



90+’ – Ibrahim Sadiq heads home to complete the win.

The Dutch side dominated a huge part of the game, creating chances through sustained pressure, while Drita fought hard but lacked the pace and depth to match the them.

Ghanaian Influence



Ibrahim Sadiq: Former Ghana U17 and U20 star, now on 7 goals in all competitions this season. His energy and sharp footwork lifted AZ late on, continuing his fine form after returning from injury.



Romeo Owusu-Oduro: Dutch-Ghanaian goalkeeper, steady between the posts with smart stops. His rising reputation has sparked talk of a potential Black Stars call-up ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The win keeps AZ on track in their group and gives manager Maarten Martens room to rotate ahead of their next fixture against Jagiellonia Bialystok on December 18.

Sadiq’s resurgence — highlighted by his Dutch Cup wonder goal against FC Zwolle and now his Conference League strike — positions him as one of Ghana’s most in-form attacking prospects in Europe.

The 25-year-old former Right To Dream Academy graduate earned his maiden call-up to the Ghana national team, the Black Stars during the November 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

His current incredible form makes him a candidate to watch in the coming months as the Black Stars gear up for their pre-World Cup preparations and call-ups for the main event for the Mundial just as any other Ghanaian international will be in their best preparations.