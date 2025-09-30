1 hour ago

Two Right To Dream Academy graduates, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, will represent Ghana in Tuesday night's UEFA Champions League fixtures, as they chase personal milestones and club glory.

Mohammed Kudus – Tottenham Hotspur

Kudus travels with Spurs to face Bodo/Glimt in Norway, aiming to help his side secure a second consecutive UCL win after their opening victory over Thomas Partey’s Villarreal.



Kudus is still chasing his first goal in Spurs colours, after his strike against Wolves was ruled out for offside last weekend.



A strong performance tonight could cement his place in Tottenham’s European setup and boost his confidence ahead of Black Stars' FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers in October.

Kamaldeen will be looking to extend his hot streak as Atalanta host Club Brugge in Italy.



The winger has scored in back-to-back Serie A matches against Torino and Juventus, and now eyes his first-ever UEFA Champions League goal in his first ever campaign in the competition.



His explosive form makes him a likely inclusion in Ghana’s squad for the October World Cup qualifiers.

Both players are expected to be part of Otto Addo’s final squad for the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying doubleheader against Central African Republic and Comoros.