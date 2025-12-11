2 days ago

Levi Acheampong, the Dutch-born Ghanaian midfielder, stole the headlines after scoring two goals in nine minutes as Ajax U19 demolished Qarabag 8–0 in the UEFA Youth League clash in Baku.

Acheampong, introduced as a second-half substitute, showcased his attacking instincts with a quick-fire brace — his first arriving in the 68th minute and the second a sensational team-move finish in the 77th.

Match Highlights



33’ – Emre Unuvar opens the scoring.



37’ – Abdella Ouazane doubles Ajax’s lead.



45’ – Unuvar adds his second before half-time.



48’ – Unuvar completes his hat-trick.



63’ – Ouazane nets his second.



68’ & 77’ – Acheampong scores twice to make it 6–0 and 7–0.



86’ – Qarabag’s Raven Taymurov scores an own goal (8–0).

Ghanaian Influence



Levi Acheampong (18): Signed his first professional contract with Ajax in January; currently rotating between the first team and reserves.



Pharrell Nash (17): Dutch-born Ghanaian captain of Ajax U19, provided two assists and led the side with composure before being substituted after 75 minutes.

Significance

This emphatic victory highlights Ajax’s production line of young talent, with Acheampong and Nash underlining the growing impact of Ghanaian diaspora players in Europe’s elite academies. Both are tipped for bigger roles in Ajax’s senior setup and potentially the Black Stars in the near future.