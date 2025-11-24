5 hours ago

The University of Ghana (UG) has initiated formal internal processes to investigate the conduct of two of its senior academics, Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. George Domfe, following a widely circulated video capturing a heated confrontation between them during a televised current affairs programme.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, November 15, 2025, on TV3’s The Key Points programme, escalated from an on-air disagreement into an off-air near-physical altercation.

The leaked behind-the-scenes footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms, has since triggered public debate about professionalism, academic decorum, and the role of media platforms in managing contentious discussions.

Background

Prof. Gyampo, known for his outspoken commentary on governance and national issues, and Dr. Domfe, a noted economist and public policy analyst, appeared as panelists on the weekly news analysis programme.

During the live broadcast, the two engaged in a tense exchanges over national reforms — a clash that increasingly took on personal undertones.

Matters worsened when the show cut to a commercial break. A bystander recorded the off-air confrontation, which showed Dr. Domfe attempting to advance aggressively towards Prof. Gyampo while others intervened to restrain him.

The recording was later leaked online, driving widespread discussion and prompting institutional responses.

Social Media Reactions by the Two Academics

Shortly after the programme, Prof. Gyampo took to Facebook, suggesting that individuals had been deliberately positioned to provoke him on national television. He insisted he remained unshaken and vowed not to allow “those who destroyed the country to frustrate those resetting it.”

Dr. Domfe responded the following day with a series of Facebook posts accusing TV3 of selectively releasing only portions of the footage.

He claimed the station omitted the moment when Prof. Gyampo allegedly attempted to strike him.

He questioned the station’s neutrality and demanded the full, unedited video be made public.

In a second post that day, Dr. Domfe reiterated his claim, accusing TV3 of bias and insisting that the missing segment would vindicate his position.

Media General Responds

Amid public pressure, Media General — operators of TV3 — released a statement clarifying that the leaked video had not been officially sanctioned by management.

The company confirmed that internal processes had begun to determine how off-air footage ended up on social media without authorization.

Attempts at Reconciliation and Renewed Tensions

As public interest intensified, Prof. Gyampo threatened legal action against Dr. Domfe, accusing him of defamation.

However, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, the situation appeared to ease when Dr. Domfe posted a message on Facebook announcing that the two academics had resolved their differences through a cordial phone conversation facilitated by senior management of TV3.

According to him, both parties apologized and committed to restoring mutual respect.

But the truce was short-lived. Shortly after Domfe’s post, Prof. Gyampo issued a separate statement claiming he had committed no wrongdoing but had nonetheless accepted Dr. Domfe’s apology.

This reopening of the dispute prompted another online rebuttal from Dr. Domfe, who suggested that Prof. Gyampo was reneging on an agreement negotiated with the involvement of Media General’s top executives.

Dr. Domfe alleged that the station’s management, including Group CEO Beatrice Agyemang and COO Nuamah Eshun, mediated a settlement that involved both sides making public apologies acknowledging their roles in the altercation.

According to him, Prof. Gyampo initially admitted fault in earlier private WhatsApp exchanges — messages Dr. Domfe threatened to publish if challenged.

University of Ghana Intervenes

It was against this backdrop that the University of Ghana issued an official statement on Friday, November 21, 2025, confirming the activation of disciplinary processes under the University of Ghana Statutes (2024) and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members (2011).

The university emphasized that it holds faculty and staff to high standards of professionalism, integrity, and decorum, especially during public engagements.

UG’s management further noted that the incident had implications for the institution’s reputation and vowed to uphold disciplinary principles to preserve public confidence.

What Happens Next

The ongoing review will determine whether the conduct of Gyampo and Domfe breached UG’s internal regulations. Possible outcomes range from caution and directives for professional conduct to formal disciplinary sanctions.