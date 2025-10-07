3 hours ago

The University of Ghana, Legon, has issued a directive requiring all students who recorded a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) below 1.0 at the end of the 2024/2025 academic year to withdraw from the university.

This decision, the university says, aligns with its academic regulations and forms part of efforts to uphold rigorous academic standards by allowing only students who meet the minimum performance threshold to progress.

The directive is outlined in a letter dated October 2, 2025, signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Mrs. Lydia Anowa Nyarko-Danquah, and referenced AA.0IE/10-25. It cites Section 9.26 of the University Regulations for Junior Members (2017), which governs passing and withdrawal policies.

According to the regulation, students are permitted to progress to the next level of study only if they attain a CGPA of 1.00 or higher and meet specific departmental requirements. The policy also makes it clear that there is no probation option for students who fall below the CGPA threshold.

“A candidate who does not qualify to progress to the next level shall be asked by the Registrar to withdraw from the University,” the regulation states.

Students deemed not in good academic standing as a result of their CGPA are expected to withdraw from their programmes with immediate effect.

Affected students have been instructed to confirm their withdrawal by emailing the university through their official student email accounts by 30th November 2025. In some cases, official withdrawal letters will be sent directly by the respective schools or departments.

Established on August 11, 1948, as the University College of the Gold Coast, the University of Ghana is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious higher education institution. It operates under a collegiate system, with its central administration overseeing the various colleges, the School of Graduate Studies, and the Office of International Programmes.