The Member of Parliament (MP) representing Builsa South, Clement Apaak has reacted to suggestions by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the University of Ghana – Legon may have its name changed to honour the memory and legacy of Joseph Boakye Danquah (J.B. Danquah) in the future.

Mr. Apaak described the comments by the president as an ‘agenda to revise the history of Ghana’ in favour of his clan.

According to him, these attempts will be exposed after the upcoming general elections in 2024 where other parties including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will contest the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for power.

“Your agenda to revise the history of Ghana in favour of your clan is bound to unravel after January 7th, 2025. Ghana’s true history will be reinstated,” Apaak said in a Tweet.

He further urged the president to complete the construction of the national cathedral and name it after J.B. Danquah instead.

Background:

While addressing attendants during the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana, the president said the role of the former presidential candidate in 1960 towards the establishment of the institution has been underscored.

He, therefore, expressed his conviction that history will view JB Danquah favorably for his efforts in championing the creation of the university.

He mentioned, "Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen."

Source: Ghanaweb