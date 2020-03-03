1 hour ago

UK-based Ghanaian actor Eric Kofi Abrefa has revealed plans to help improve Ghana’s movie industry.

In an interview on EWithBecks on Joy Prime, the actor explained that the country has a lot of potential and this has spiked his interest to do everything in his capacity to make Ghana a heavyweight on the global market through movies.

“I will love to have a production company in Ghana, I’ve worked here twice and I’ve seen the work ethics of the people and trust me they are willing so I just want to put Ghana on that platform,” he told JoyNews’ Becky.

Mr Abrefa also added that he would love to work with all actors in Ghana especially, Kwaku Manu and Akrobeto.

“I watched Kwaku Manu, all of his interviews on YouTube. I watched firehouse, aggressive and even if he’s just talking, I feel like he’s got an amazing spirit,” he explained.

Eric Kofi Abrefa has starred in movies and prestigious theatres across the UK in 2018, played alongside Vanessa Kirby (The crown, Hobbs and Shaw) in ‘Julie’ at the National Theatre.

He has also worked with Brad Pitt in David Ayer’s ’Fury’ and Joseph Gordon – Levitt in Oliver Stone’s critically acclaimed ‘Snowden’ and recently ‘Blue Story’

Watch the full interview below:

Source: myjoyonline.com