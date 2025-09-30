3 hours ago

The United Kingdom is preparing to introduce a mandatory digital identity system, joining a growing list of countries that have embraced technology-driven national identification as a way to combat fraud and streamline public services.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, speaking at a gathering of global leaders in London on Friday, confirmed that the new digital IDs will become compulsory for anyone living and working in the UK.

The initiative, he said, is aimed at tightening immigration controls, reducing identity fraud, and providing citizens with a more secure means of accessing government services.

“You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID. It’s as simple as that,” Starmer declared, underscoring the mandatory nature of the policy.

A Global Trend in Digital Identity

The UK move reflects a growing international consensus that modern economies require robust and secure digital identity systems. Countries such as Estonia, Singapore, Denmark, South Korea, and Australia already operate integrated systems, with Ghana standing out as one of Africa’s success stories.

Senior UK Minister Darren Jones described the initiative as a critical step in public administration, noting that the digital ID could become “the bedrock of the modern state.”

Much like Ghana’s Ghanacard, the proposed UK digital ID will carry essential personal information including name, nationality, date of birth, residency status, and a photograph of the holder.

Over time, the system is expected to be linked to public services such as healthcare, taxation, welfare, childcare, and driver licensing.

Ghana’s Experience as a Benchmark

The UK’s decision has revived global attention on Ghana, which has emerged as a model in the rollout of comprehensive digital identity systems.

Ghana’s national identification programme was first initiated under President John Agyekum Kufuor in the early 2000s, though the project stalled for years due to technical and financial challenges.

It was under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, however, that the system gained full momentum.

Then Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia became the face of the digital transformation agenda, spearheading the expansion of the Ghanacard project.

By 2023, more than 17 million adult Ghanaians had been registered, and processes were introduced to capture children at birth.

The Ghanacard was also integrated into other national systems, doubling as both a Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) number and a Tax Identification Number (TIN). It became mandatory for opening bank accounts, applying for passports, accessing government payroll, and securing driver’s licences.

This integration transformed the card into a one-stop identification tool, drawing praise from global technology and governance experts.

Why the UK Is Catching Up

The UK has long debated the idea of national ID cards, with previous governments shelving the initiative over privacy and civil liberty concerns.

However, a rise in identity fraud, cybercrime, and immigration pressures has brought the matter back to the forefront.

Officials now believe that adopting a secure, multi-purpose digital ID system is inevitable if the UK is to safeguard its economy and modernize public services.

By referencing Ghana and other nations, Starmer’s government has signaled that it intends to learn from global best practices.