9 hours ago

Ghana’s fight against drug trafficking has received a significant boost following the donation of advanced drug detection equipment valued at £56,752 to the Narcotics Control Commission by the UK Home Office through its Home Office International Operations.

The equipment, an Agilent Resolve Raman Analyzer, was presented to NACOC during a brief ceremony in Accra.

The portable device is designed to help officers identify suspicious substances instantly in the field without the need to transport samples to a laboratory.

According to NACOC, the technology will significantly improve operational efficiency and safety by enabling officers to conduct on-the-spot testing during enforcement operations.

The West Africa Regional Manager for Home Office International Operations, Ian Cunliffe, who presented the equipment, emphasised the importance of international collaboration in the fight against organised crime and drug trafficking.

“We recognise the practical contribution to the important work that your officers carry out every day to protect Ghana and the wider region,” Cunliffe said.

He added that cooperation between HOIO and NACOC has strengthened over the years, with additional support from the National Crime Agency to tackle cross-border criminal activities.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of NACOC, the Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Alexander Twum-Barimah, described the donation as timely and beneficial to the commission’s operations.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture and the continued support from our partners,” he said.

Mr. Twum-Barimah noted that the new device will enhance NACOC’s ability to detect illegal drugs quickly during field operations, strengthening the commission’s efforts to disrupt drug trafficking networks.

He also called for deeper collaboration with international partners, particularly in areas such as specialised training for intelligence and undercover officers, to further improve NACOC’s capacity to combat organised crime.

The Narcotics Control Commission is the national body responsible for enforcing narcotics laws in Ghana and preventing the importation, exportation, and abuse of illegal drugs.

The commission works closely with international agencies to address the growing threat posed by increasingly sophisticated drug trafficking networks across West Africa.