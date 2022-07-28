2 hours ago

A UK-based lady on Twitter has accused Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey of raping her whiles there were on holiday in Ibiza- Spain.

All summer allegations of rape have been hanging over the head of the 29-year-old midfielder but it appears the lady has all but confirmed that it was Thomas Partey who was invited for questioning by the UK Police on raoe allegations.

The lady who goes by the handle @deffonotchaur has in a series of tweets leaked chats between Partey and herself, videos of their trip together among others.

In the chats, there is some conversation about Thomas Partey raping among others.

There were reports in England that a 29-year-old player who plays for a North London club has been arrested by the UK Police for rape allegations by two women.

No name was given but rumours were that the said player is Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and there was credence to that issue as he was not part of Arsenal's team that traveled to Germany for a pre-season training tour and played against Nurenburg .

Partey has fully recovered from the injury that kept him out of action for the tail end of last season and played in Arsenal's first pre-season friendly which was a behind the scene friendly match against Ipswich Town.

His absence from the Germany trip raised suspicions that it was true with persons close to the Partey family confirming the unfortunate news claiming that he is a victim of a setup from his Moroccan girlfriend Sarah Bella after he refused to marry her.

The player has allegedly been the subject of a rape allegation by two women and has been granted Police inquiry bail till August as investigations continue.

CHATS, VIDEOS FROM THE LADY BELOW: