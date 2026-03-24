3 hours ago

British Labour MP for Clapham & Brixton Hill, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, has pledged her support for John Dramani Mahama’s campaign at the United Nations to formally recognise the Transatlantic Slave Trade as the gravest crime against humanity but has asked her homeland the United Kingdom where they stand in this.

President Mahama is expected to table the landmark resolution at the United Nations General Assembly on March 25, 2026, in what advocates describe as a significant step toward advancing global conversations on reparatory justice.

Supporters argue that such recognition would help address the enduring legacy of slavery, including its social, economic, and cultural impacts on people of African descent worldwide.

If adopted, the resolution could reshape international discourse on historical accountability and strengthen calls for justice and restitution.

About Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Bellavia Janet Ribeiro-Addy has served as a Member of Parliament since 2019, representing Clapham & Brixton Hill (formerly Streatham). A member of the Labour Party’s left-wing Socialist Campaign Group, she has been an active voice on issues of racial justice and immigration.

She previously served briefly as Shadow Minister for Immigration in 2020 and currently chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Afrikan Reparations, where she advocates for policies addressing the historical impacts of slavery and colonialism.

Of Ghanaian descent, Ribeiro-Addy maintains strong ties to Ghana. Her father, who lived in Ghana and served in the Ghana Armed Forces, passed away in June 2024.

She has also participated in initiatives such as the Protect Black Women Tour in 2025, marking the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, and continues to engage in advocacy on anti-racism, equality, and human rights.

Her endorsement adds to growing international backing for Ghana’s initiative, reinforcing momentum behind efforts to secure formal global recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity.