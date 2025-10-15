2 hours ago

The UK government has announced that from January 8, 2026, certain migrants, including graduates and skilled workers, will be required to demonstrate a higher level of English proficiency — equivalent to A-level (B2 standard) — as part of tougher immigration rules aimed at reducing migration levels.

The new requirements will apply to applicants for skilled worker, scale-up, and high potential individual (HPI) visas. These categories are typically for individuals working in specialized roles or employed by fast-growing businesses. The current B1 English standard, equivalent to GCSE level, will be replaced by the more advanced B2 level.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasized the government’s stance, stating:

“If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part. The UK has always welcomed people who contribute, but it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language.”

Under the new rules, applicants will be tested in person on speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills through Home Office-approved providers, with test results verified as part of the visa process.

The British Council describes the B2 level as the ability to understand complex texts, communicate fluently with native speakers, and express ideas clearly in writing and conversation.

In addition to the English requirement, other measures outlined in the government’s May White Paper on Immigration Reform include:



Shortening the time international students can stay in the UK after graduation from two years to 18 months, effective January 2027.



Raising financial requirements for students to £1,171 per month outside London (previously £1,136).



Increasing the immigration skills charge for employers to £480 per worker annually for small businesses and £1,320 for larger firms.



Expanding the Global Talent Visa to cover winners of more prestigious international awards.



Doubling the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa allocation from 2,000 to 4,000 migrants per year, though capped at 8,000 applications.

The Home Office estimates that these measures could reduce migration by up to 100,000 people annually. The UK’s net migration figure fell to 431,000 in 2024, nearly halving the record 906,000 in 2023.

However, not everyone supports the policy. Dr. Madeleine Sumption, Director of the Migration Observatory at Oxford University, warned that the rule might disadvantage certain sectors.

“There’s a trade-off between ensuring migrants speak good English and allowing employers to recruit the workers they need,” she said.

“The GCSE standard should be sufficient — migrants’ English will naturally improve as they live and work here,” she said.

Immigration lawyer Afsana Akhtar also criticized the policy as “unfair,” arguing that even many British citizens might struggle to meet the A-level English standard.The UK government insists the move will make the immigration system more “controlled, selective, and fair,” while ensuring that newcomers integrate effectively into British society.