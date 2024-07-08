33 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Umar Basiru played a pivotal role in Ethiopia Nigd Bank's remarkable achievement of winning their first-ever Ethiopian Premier League title in the 2023/24 season.

Basiru, previously associated with Asante Kotoko and WAFA, was instrumental throughout the campaign, featuring prominently in midfield.

His contributions were crucial as he notched up seven goals and provided nine assists in 30 appearances for the club.

On the decisive final day of the season, Basiru assisted in a pivotal 2-0 victory over Ethiopian Insurance, securing the league title for Ethiopia Nigd Bank.

This victory lifted the club to 64 points, narrowly edging out Mechal Sports by just one point.

Ethiopia Nigd Bank's ascent to the top is particularly noteworthy as they gained promotion in the same season.

Despite being newcomers to the top tier, they defied expectations and outclassed established clubs such as St George, Ethiopia Coffee, former champions Fasil City, and Hadassah.

The triumph underscores Basiru's influence and the collective effort of Ethiopia Nigd Bank, affirming their emergence as a force to be reckoned with in Ethiopian football.