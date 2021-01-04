6 hours ago

Citi FM/TV journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu has made a complaint at the Adabraka Police Station after he was harassed by some personnel of the SWAT team of the Ghana Police Service on January 1, 2021.

Mr. Amadu also plans to petition the Inspector General of Police over the incident.

He captured the incident on video and was seen being verbally abused by the police officers.

The journalist’s car was singled out and subjected to a thorough search.

The visibly angry group of policemen insisted they were searching for weapons and drugs in his car.

He recounted that one officer who was upset that he was filming them rushed at him and knocked his phone to the ground.

The officer seized Amadu’s phone, but his colleagues convinced him to return it.

He rushed at Mr. Amadu again and knocked the phone away yet again.

After checking his license and finding no issues with it, he said they asked him to take off his shoes.

Mr. Amadu said they even declined when he requested to sit in the car while he took off his shoes so that he wouldn’t have to stand barefoot on the ground.

Click below to watch the video capturing the harassment: