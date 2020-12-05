4 hours ago

The United Nations (UN) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), are cautioning politicians in Ghana to be cautious of their utterances on campaign

ahead of its 2020 elections.

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Representative of the Secretary-General of the UN for West Africa and the Sahel, said such misconducts could undermine the nation’s democracy and jeopardize its peace and stability.

He gave the advice in Accra, when the flagbearers of the two major political parties, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (New Patriotic Party) and former President John Dramani Mahama (National Democratic Congress) signed a peace pact ahead of the December 7 polls.

The Third High-Level Meeting of the Presidential Elections Peace Pact was on the theme: “Eradicating Electoral Violence in Ghana’s Democracy: The Role of Political Leadership”.

It provided an avenue for the flagbearers to pledge their stance for peace and promote it through their utterances and actions before, during and after the elections.

The official signing of the Peace Pact 2020, organised under the auspices of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, was facilitated by the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

The process was witnessed by the Chief Imam, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs and Dr. Emmanuel O. Akwetey, the Executive Director of the Institute of Democratic Governance.

Dr. Chambas, also the Head of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), said if Ghana experienced electoral violence, it would have implications on the sub-region and its security.

Ghana for many years, he said, had been a source of reference to many countries and an inspiration that they looked up to, adding that, it was, therefore, important that they maintained and protected the hard-earned name of being a respecter of multiparty democracy.