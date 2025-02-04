7 hours ago

A United Nations delegation today, paid a courtesy call on former Vice President. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at his residence in Accra.

The delegation, led by H.E. Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, delivered a special commendation message from the United Nations to Dr. Bawumia.

The Resident Director, on behalf of the UN, commended Dr. Bawumia for his remarkable contributions to Ghana, especially in the areas of development.

Dr. Bawumia was commended for his commitment to Ghana's economic transformation through digitalisation, as well as his early concession in the 2024 Elections, which has received global applause.

Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to the UN delegation for the visit, as well as the kind words of commendation.

The former Vice President assured the delegation of his continuous commitment to upholding Ghana's national interest.