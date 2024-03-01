18 minutes ago

The UN Security Council has called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, after the US did not veto the measure in a shift from its previous position.

The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Up until now, the Council had failed to agree on calling for a ceasefire since the war began in October.

The move by the US signals growing divergence between it and its ally Israel over Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision enabling the resolution to pass marked a retreat from the country’s original position, according to a statement released by his office.

It also says he decided to cancel meetings between an Israeli delegation and US officials in Washington that were scheduled for this week.

The US abstained from the vote, while the remainder of the council’s 15 members voted in favour.

It had previously blocked resolutions calling for a ceasefire, saying such a move would be wrong while delicate negotiations for a truce and hostage releases were continuing between Israel and Hamas.

But on Thursday it tabled its own draft, which for the first time called for a ceasefire, marking a hardening of its stance towards Israel.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US’ decision to let the resolution pass did not mean a “shift in our policy”. He said the US backed a ceasefire but did not vote in favour of the resolution because the text did not condemn Hamas.

The US had previously been accused of using its power of veto to shield Israel at the UN. However it has become increasingly critical of Israel over the escalating death toll in Gaza, where more than 32,000 people – mainly women and children – have been killed by Israel’s bombardment, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

The US has also pressed Israel to do more to get aid delivered to Gaza, where it says the entire population is suffering severe levels of acute food insecurity.

The UN has accused Israel of obstructing aid; Israel has blamed the UN, accusing it of failing to carry out distributions.

The war broke out on 7 October after Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group which governs Gaza, carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, and taking 253 into Gaza as hostages.

Source: BBC