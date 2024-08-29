3 hours ago

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has stirred debate with his ambiguous stance on the Black Stars' captaincy hierarchy, just as the team prepares for pivotal 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Since Addo's permanent appointment as head coach, the once-clear captaincy structure has come under scrutiny.

Previously, Andre Ayew was the established captain, with Thomas Partey as the first vice-captain and Richard Ofori as the second vice-captain.

However, this hierarchy appears to have been subtly altered under Addo’s tenure.

Neither Ayew nor Ofori has been included in recent squads, leading to uncertainty about who will lead the team.

The situation became more complicated during international friendlies in March. When Partey was unavailable for matches against Nigeria and Uganda, Jordan Ayew assumed the captaincy.

Yet, upon Partey's return for the 2025 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic, he resumed the captaincy role.

In a press conference on August 29, Addo addressed questions about the captaincy but remained vague.

"First of all, I hope Thomas won’t get injured," Addo said. He then suggested that players such as Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Kudus, and Mohammed Salisu could step in as captains if needed.

This commentary has raised questions about the current state of the Black Stars' leadership.

Addo's reference to multiple potential leaders indicates a possible move towards a more dynamic and fluid captaincy model, which might affect team cohesion and the traditional roles of leadership within the squad.

As Ghana gears up for its crucial AFCON qualifiers, the evolving captaincy situation will be closely watched to see how it impacts team performance and unity.